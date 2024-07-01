wrestling / News
Mistico & Lucha Bros defeat LIJ At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour
Mistico and the Lucha Bros were victorious over Los Ingobernables de Japon on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show. The pre-show for the PPV saw Mistico team up with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix to get a win over Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, & Titan. Mistico picked up the pinfall after La Mistica.
Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.
"HOLY SHIT" CHANTS FILL THE ARENA#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/9efH9OZzSZ
— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) June 30, 2024
LISTEN TO THAT IMPACT & WATCH HIS HEAD OMG#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/5voU70N5tC
— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) June 30, 2024
MISTICO MAKES TITAN TAP FOR THE WIN 😲
THAT MATCH WAS AMAZING 🔥#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/cnawt0DKiN
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 30, 2024