Mistico & Lucha Bros defeat LIJ At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour

Mistico and the Lucha Bros were victorious over Los Ingobernables de Japon on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show. The pre-show for the PPV saw Mistico team up with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix to get a win over Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, & Titan. Mistico picked up the pinfall after La Mistica.

Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.

LISTEN TO THAT IMPACT & WATCH HIS HEAD OMG#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/5voU70N5tC — BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) June 30, 2024