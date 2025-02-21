Mistico May Return to AEW Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mistico may be returning to AEW next month when the company returns to California for Dynamite.

Mistico has mentioned that after Fantasticamania in Tokyo on February 28, he will fly to Mexico City and then connect to a flight to San Francisco. It’s possible that it will be for the March 1 episode of Collision in Oakland. While it could be for Dynamite in Sacramento, that is four days later, meaning he wouldn’t have to be there as early.