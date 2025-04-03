Mistico No Longer Wrestling at MLW Battle Riot VII, Triple Threat Match Added

As previously reported, Mistico recently suffered a partially torn right tricep and a ligament injury in his right ankle. His status for MLW Battle Riot was touch-and-go for a bit, but now MLW has announced he will no longer wrestle. Instead, he will appear for a meet and greet at the event. Instead of a Mistico match, the promotion has announced a triple threat match between Templario, Hechicero, and Esfinge.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is proud to announce a sensational new match for the SOLD OUT MLW Battle RIOT VII taking place this Saturday night at Thunder Studios Arena. MLW President Cesar Duran has confirmed that Templario, Hechicero, and Esfinge will collide in a thrilling triple threat encounter, replacing an injured Místico on the card.

The event takes place from the sold out Thunder Studios Arena in greater Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

— MLW Battle RIOT in Long Beach is sold out. REMINDER: MLW has upgraded to a larger venue to host its LA debut: the Thunder Studios Arena in nearby Long Beach, CA.

Despite being unable to compete due to injury, Místico will still be in Long Beach for Battle RIOT VII and the MLW Fan Expo to meet and greet fans. He will also make a special appearance during Battle RIOT VII for an in-ring interview, ensuring that supporters can still see one of lucha libre’s biggest stars.

Since marching into MLW, Templario has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. In his debut, he became the first man to deal Místico a defeat – albeit in a tag team match. Now, Templario aims to keep his momentum rolling as he sets his sights on scoring another significant victory in this marquee triple threat bout.

Esfinge brings dynamic athleticism and lightning-quick maneuvers to the ring, promising a show-stealing performance. Known for his captivating aerial offense, Esfinge is determined to seize this opportunity and make a lasting impression on the MLW faithful in Long Beach.

A ring general of the highest order, Hechicero combines cunning strategy with impeccable technique. His vast experience and unrivaled in-ring IQ make him a dangerous adversary for any opponent. Fans can expect him to unleash a spellbinding arsenal of creative offense in this spectacular triple threat showdown.

This triple threat match promises the very best of lucha libre action: high-flying action, breathtaking counters, and breakneck pacing. With Templario’s raw power, Esfinge’s explosive athleticism, and Hechicero’s technical wizardry, fans are guaranteed an unmissable spectacle at Battle RIOT VII.

And although Místico cannot compete this Saturday, he will be watching from ringside with keen interest, preparing for his in-ring return and scouting the winner of this must-see clash.

Místico will attend the MLW Fan Expo this Saturday for photo ops and autograph signings.

Místico will also appear at Battle RIOT VII for a special interview, sharing updates on his condition and future plans.

Watch live at YouTube.com/@MLW this Saturday night 10pm ET / 7pm PT free.

Set a reminder on YouTube and experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!

MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Bishop Dyer

•Atlantis

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Blue Panther

•MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

•Kushida

•Ultimo Guerrero

•Shane Haste

•Alex Kane

•Mr. Thomas

•Brock Anderson

•Ikuro Kwon

•Jesus Rodriguez

•Anthony Greene

•Virus

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Star Jr.

•CW Anderson

MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico in the house!

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

Templario vs. Hechicero vs. Esfinge

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

Card subject to change.