Mistico Promises To Tear MJF Apart When He Finds Him

– As previously reported, MJF made a surprise appearance at MLW Summer of the Beasts, attacking CMLL star Mistico. MLW has since released a video clip, showing Mistico reacting to MJF’s attack. Mistico promised that he will find MJF and tear him apart when he sees him.

Both wrestlers are currently scheduled to compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match at this weekend’s AEW All In Texas. The winner of the match will receive a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.