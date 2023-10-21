wrestling / News
Mistico Thanks Tony Khan and AEW After Rampage Match
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, CMLL star Mistico thanked AEW and Tony Khan after his match with Rocky Romero on last night’s Rampage.
He wrote: “My debut in @AEW thank you sir @TonyKhan and to all my beautiful people of Houston for the great welcome and support, I love you 3 million.”
Mi debut en @AEW gracias sr @TonyKhan 🙏🏽 y a toda mi gentes hermosa de Houston por el gran recibimiento y apoyo, los amo 3 millones🙏🏽🫶🏾🤗 https://t.co/LUhrdJZju7
— CARISTICO MISTICO MX Oficial (@caristicomx) October 21, 2023
