Mistico Thanks Tony Khan and AEW After Rampage Match

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage - Mistico vs Rocky Romero CMLL Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, CMLL star Mistico thanked AEW and Tony Khan after his match with Rocky Romero on last night’s Rampage.

He wrote: “My debut in @AEW thank you sir @TonyKhan and to all my beautiful people of Houston for the great welcome and support, I love you 3 million.

