Major League Wrestling announced that Mistico will defend the MLW World Middleweight Title against Averno at the upcoming MLW TV tapings on Friday, October 4. The TV tapings will be held in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bitter rivals clash for the MLW World Middleweight Title in St. Petersburg, FL.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced an MLW World Middleweight Championship match: Místico (champion) vs. Averno at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

The storied rivalry between Místico and Averno will reach new heights as they clash for the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS, this rematch comes after their critically acclaimed showdown at SuperFight, which marked the debut for both in Major League Wrestling. Now, with the championship on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Místico, the reigning champion, has solidified his legacy in MLW, but his eternal rival, Averno, is determined to dethrone him. The two have a long history of unforgettable encounters, having battled across sold-out arenas in Mexico during their time in CMLL. Fans can expect the same intensity and high-octane action as these legendary competitors reignite their fierce rivalry.

Averno, a ruthless rudo known for his ferocious aggression and cunning tactics, will stop at nothing to strip Místico of the championship. Meanwhile, Místico aims to cement his reign and prove once again why he is the king of the middleweight division.

