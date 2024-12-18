Mistico vs. Barbaro Cavernario Title Bout Set for MLW TV Tapings

– Major League Wrestling announced today that Mistico will face Bárbaro Cavernario in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match for the MLW World Middleweight Championship at the upcoming MLW beIN SPORTS TV tapings portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum. They are scheduled for Saturday, January 11 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

MLW is proud to announce an electrifying showdown for the MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico will defend his title against the ferocious Bárbaro Cavernario in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, one of lucha libre’s most revered traditions.

This extraordinary bout, showcasing the very best of CMLL’s iconic stars, will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and air at a later date.

This clash has been brewing since the shocking aftermath of Lucha Apocalypto in Chicago, where Místico successfully defended his championship in a grueling triple threat match. As the crowd celebrated their hero’s victory, Bárbaro Cavernario launched a savage attack, unmasking the lucha icon and demanding a title shot with zero regard for Místico’s legacy.

Cavernario’s actions underscored his barbaric persona, a wild and relentless luchador with a feral edge that has made him a top star in CMLL. Known for his unpredictability and brute ways, Cavernario is determined to rip the title away from Místico by any means necessary.

At Slaughterhouse, Cavernario once again called out the champion, doubling down on his challenge and taunting Místico with his utter disrespect. Rising above the chaos, Místico has now accepted the challenge, agreeing to face Cavernario in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Since capturing the title last February, Místico has embodied excellence, defending the gold against the best in the world with unforgettable performances, including title fights hosted by CMLL at Arena Mexico. As a lucha icon, Místico enters this match with the pride and spirit of his storied career on the line.

For Cavernario, this is the opportunity to seize glory and cement his name among the greats by defeating one of the most celebrated luchadores of all time. The 2-out-of-3 falls stipulation, deeply rooted in lucha tradition, will test the endurance, skill, and heart of both competitors as they battle for the belt.

Will Místico continue his legendary reign, or will Bárbaro Cavernario’s savage onslaught end the champion’s reign in unforgettable fashion?

