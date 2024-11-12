– Major League Wrestling announced today that Mistico will defend the MLW World Middleweight Title next month against former WWE Superstar Trevor Lee. The title bout goes down on December 5 at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot. The event is being held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico vs. Trevor Lee at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is pulling out all the stops for ONE-SHOT, airing live and free on YouTube from New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on December 5. The night promises unforgettable moments, and one of the evening’s most anticipated bouts will see Mexican sensation Místico defended his MLW World Middleweight Championship against Trevor Lee, making his MLW debut in one of the biggest matches of his career.

For Eric Bischoff, the legendary figure who introduced wrestlers to American audiences in the 1990s, the opportunity to spotlight Místico—Mexico’s biggest box office star of the 21st century—is one he couldn’t resist.

Trevor Lee steps into MLW ready to prove himself. What better debut than to challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Championship? A victory would not only make him a champion in his first MLW appearance but would also etch his name in MLW history, forever remembered as the man who took down Místico’s incredible reign.

Místico’s championship run has been nothing short of spectacular. Since capturing the title last spring, he’s continued his dominance, winning the 2024 Opera Cup in September and headlining a sold-out Cicero Stadium this past weekend. His popularity and unstoppable momentum make him one of the sport’s best.

Eric Bischoff boasts ONE-SHOT is about big moments and big matches. With Mystic vs. Trevor Lee for the World Middleweight Championship, fans will enjoy a match they’ll never forget.

It’s one night, one chance, and one shot to see something extraordinary.

Will Trevor Lee make history by winning gold in his MLW debut, or will Místico’s extraordinary reign continue in front of a worldwide audience? The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com . Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico (champion) vs. Trevor Lee

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

TBA