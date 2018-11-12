Mixed Match Chambers – Jake’s MMC Review – Week 8  

The person I am today is nothing like the one I was ten years ago.

I think differently, move slower, sleep less, feel more pain, have less patience, less money, less hair, less teeth. When I push my arm against the surface of my bed, I can see time ripples across my once taut skin. The lines in my palm used to be few and cute, but now I see the striation wear from decades of squeezing and typing and twisting and pounding. I use that hand still, but it takes longer and isn’t as strong, if you know what I mean.

The woman I loved ten years was the person I thought I’d be with for the rest of my life, or at least we’d be magically perpetually in that moment. Naive, maybe. I wasn’t THAT young ten years ago though. But at that age (let’s say early 30s) I at least welcomed change. Weather, championship teams, jobs, interests, places, faces – change was fun. Paradoxically, I liked things to change but always stay the same. That woman, she was with me everyday, and we fought and fucked and fed and bred. We broke up and got back together; again, it was fun. Frustrating fun.

But then I crossed a line, somewhere in those last ten years, when change was to be feared. Change is inevitable; change is death. Flowing with change felt good and right before, adapting and evolving like a surfer floating and waiting for the right churning ocean break to ride a wave, and then swim back out for more. That was how life works. You can’t fight change.

Or can you?

Maybe fighting against the changes you don’t want to make, don’t need to make, don’t have to make, maybe that’s the real test of humanity. If fall out of love with my wife today, so does that mean I should hook up with the next woman who shares my fancy? I might be annoyed by the irrational whining of my kids, so should I get in car and drive as far away from them as possible? Or what if I’m frustrated by enduring another day of being talked down to at work, does that mean I pick up my monitor and toss it through a window? We do fight the changes that we feel are wrong. We endure the hardships for the sake of our families. We hold on to the ones we love even when the passion is gone. In a strong, loyal, good person, those qualities will never change.

And I’ve refused to change, for ten years as I’ve watched the WWE slowly degrade, because few things brought me the joy that it did in the decades prior. I look for different things to keep me engaged, mining my critical spirit to find ways that this all might turn around. I write a different kind of column than the ones I did ten years ago too: satirical, angry, exhausted. But I know the WWE can be better; and so I wait.

Mixed Match Challenge was an ember of delight in the smouldering ash husk of dreams that once was the WWE ring. I loved it. I wanted more. And I got more. A lot more. But it changed.

Anyways, where was I? Oh yeah… as always, 411mania is the home to the greatest show/match reviewer alive, Larry Csonka, and his weekly review of Mixed Match Challenge will breakdown the matches and expertly rate them in relation to his extensive knowledge of the pro-wrestling canon. On the other hand, I created this alternative “star ratings” rubric in hopes that these damn matches would be competing to fit into the higher levels of fun I’d expected after Season One, but instead they just lazily dump into the bottom range like sinking turds in outhouse mud.

MMC Match Rating Rubric

5 Stars – a transcendent match that truly evens the playing field for the male and female wrestlers involved at a main event level.

For example = Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H: enraptured a Wrestlemania audience with action, drama and moments of believable inter-gender combat. It is unlikely any match from MMC 2 will be able to reach this rating level.

4 Stars – near-flawless and exciting wrestling action, where characters are out of the element and realistically trying to win the match in dramatic fashion; elements of inter-gender wrestling will be a strong bonus.

For example = MMC S2 – Week 1 – AJ Styles & Charlotte vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi: house-show level competitive back-and-forth between Charlotte and Naomi, fun verbal interactions between Styles and Uso, and inter-gender elements that resulted directly in the finish.

3 Stars – solid, clean wrestling where you don’t notice any continued errors or lethargic sequences; if lacking in drama or action, superior exterior features such as macro or micro storylining and/or character flourishes are taken into account.

For example = MMC S2 – Week 2 – Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal vs. Mickie James & Bobby Lashley: Well-timed sequences that fit together like dominoes, giving four wrestlers with often little opportunity on the main roster a chance to put on a compelling and satisfying match.

2 Stars – even if the wrestling performed is average or the outcome predictable, a match at this level should feature a solid pace that stops it from being boring or pointless.

For example = MMC S2 – Week 6 – Finn Balor & Bayley vs. Bobby Roode & Natalya: dull wrestlers being instructed to “have fun” in between moments of chain wrestling with the energy of a backstage run-through.

1 Star – basically a match that goes through the motions, relies heavily on rest holds, or features a lop-sided effort from competitors of one gender; mistakes and botches stand out significantly.

For example = MMC S2 – Week 5 – Asuka & The Miz vs. Lana & Rusev: a lifeless match of unnecessary comedy and dancing anchored by Lana’s poor wrestling.

MMC2 – Week 8 Review

Match #1: Country Dominance vs. B ‘n’ B

The producers struggled to come up with new non-wrestling ways to force a couple of completely un-fun guys to look like they’re having fun, and reached into the old wrestling cliche bag for a “pose down” this week (while teasing a “rap battle” for the next match too). Ugh. Next week are we gonna have an arm-wrestling competition and a food fight?

Trying to win a match when you’re 1-2 in the standings and hoping to stop your opponents from going 3-0, Finn Balor decides late in the match to chase a manager – full sprint – around the ring for three full laps.

Great decision making, Balor. Dumb match.

Match Rating : **

Match #2: Fabulous Truth vs. Day One Glow

There was a chin lock, so I can at least confirm this was technically a “wrestling” match. But… I mean, there WAS a chin lock.

Match Rating : [unrateable]

As predicted last week, they booked both blocks identically. Although, surprisingly they’re having all four undefeated teams face off next week. That’s gotta be good, right?

Strangely, there was some hint in commentary this week of a “playoffs”, which would fit with the MMC schedule pre-TLC, where there are at least two weeks after the tournament should technically ends (too bored by this show to bother fact checking). Are they planning to do a first place versus second place week? There’s no explanation, shockingly.

Or is it possible they’re going to take the top four teams in each block and have a single elimination tournament with seeding based on the standings (like the TNA World Title Classic)? That would explain why they said Day One Glow are “still in the thick of it” despite having all their matches finished, with a record of 2-2, and being in third place out of five. That would also explain why in two weeks they’re having all four winless team face off on the last week of the round robin matches, meaning the loser of the losers would be knocked out? Eh, what does it matter?

