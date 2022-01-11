wrestling / News
Mixed-Size Trios Match Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder
January 11, 2022 | Posted by
A mixed-size trios match with a mystery competitor is set for MLW Blood & Thunder. MLW announced on Monday that El Dragon and Aramis and a mystery mini-competitor will battle Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro on the show.
You can see the announcement below. MLW Blood & Thunder takes place in Dallas, Texas on January 21st and will be an MLW Fusion: Alpha taping.
⚠️ MIXED SIZE TRIOS MATCH JUST SIGNED
Dallas • Next Friday
🎟️ https://t.co/EVYv2jZFMx pic.twitter.com/ldmkaMFuNq
— MLW (@MLW) January 11, 2022
