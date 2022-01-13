Mixed Tag Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Britt Baker will team up for a mixed tag team match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* Adam Cole & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander

* Shawn Spears vs. CM Punk

* The Acclaimed vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Skye Blue vs. Serena Deeb

* Cody Rhodes makes his return