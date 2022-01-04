wrestling / News
Mixed Tag Match, First Rumble Competitors Set For WWE Royal Rumble
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
We have a mixed tag team match set for the Royal Rumble, as well as the first competitors in the men’s Rumble match. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on The Miz and Maryse at the PPV. The match follows up on Edge’s win over Miz at Day 1, which saw Maryse and Phoenix both get involved in different capacities.
Also on the show, Austin Theory was set for the Royal Rumble match along with the Street Profits and the Mysterios. They join the now-confirmed Johnny Knoxville for the men’s Rumble match.
The PPV takes place on January 29th. We’ll have a full updated lineup after Raw.
