Mixed Tag Match Set For NXT

WWE has announced a new mixed tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT, pitting the NXT Women’s and North American Champions against their challengers. Damian Priest and Io Shirai will battle Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on Wednesday’s episode. Priest posted to Twitter to comment on the match as you can see below.

NXT airs Wednesday on USA Network, with NXT Takeover: 31 taking place next Sunday on WWE Network.