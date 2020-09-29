wrestling / News
Mixed Tag Match Set For NXT
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new mixed tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT, pitting the NXT Women’s and North American Champions against their challengers. Damian Priest and Io Shirai will battle Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on Wednesday’s episode. Priest posted to Twitter to comment on the match as you can see below.
NXT airs Wednesday on USA Network, with NXT Takeover: 31 taking place next Sunday on WWE Network.
Look at this sweet week. 1st the super badass @shirai_io & I handle business then Johnny Takeover becomes Johnny b**ch sauce.👌 Champs gonna party hard! #WWENXT
🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/kIRWTNF8nU
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) September 28, 2020
