Mixed Tag Match Set For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a mixed tag team match for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Bianca Belair and Cesaro will team up to face their rivals in Seth Rollins and Bayley.

The full announcement reads:

Cesaro & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair take on Seth Rollins & Bayley

At WWE Hell in Cell, Seth Rollins vindicated himself by scoring a victory over the mighty Cesaro. On the same night, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair bested Bayley in a brutal battle inside Hell in Cell. In spite of the outcome in those two heated pay-per-view matchups, however, the bad blood between the respective rivalries has not been quelled.

This Friday, The Swiss Superman will join forces with The EST of WWE against the SmackDown Savior & The Role Model. Will Rollins & Bayley end up laughing it up in victory? Or will Cesaro and Belair put their athleticism on display on SmackDown? Find out Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.