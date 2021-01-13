wrestling / News

Mixed Tag Team Match Added to Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has announced a mixed tag team match for Hard to Kill, with Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K facing Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. Hard to Kill airs on PPV this Saturday. Here’s the updated card:

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
* Impact X-Division Championship: Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
* Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
* Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs. Rosemary & Crazzy Steve

