Mixed Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT

– WWE.com has confirmed a new last-minute edition to tonight’s edition of NXT Title Tuesday. Dexter Lumis will team with Indi Hartwell against Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in a Mixed Tag Team Match. You can see the full announcement below:

Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell to take on Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea in a Mixed Tag Team Match Last week in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Jessi Kamea mentioned to Franky Monet that if she got the opportunity, she would mess up Indi Hartwell. In response, Robert Stone belittled Dexter Lumis and claimed he could beat the scary Superstar in under a minute. This left Monet pondering, which is always a recipe for trouble. This week, Stone & Kamea will get their chance to back up their words when they go head-to-head with the intimidating duo of Lumis & Hartwell. Don’t miss NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson

* Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell vs. Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea

* Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe go face to face in the ring