Mixed Tag Team Match & More Official For This Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW will air their first mixed tag team match in company history on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced, as you can see below, that Kenny Omega and Riho vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will take place on the show. The match was taped during Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The full lineup as announced for tomorrow’s show is below:

* Kenny Omega and Riho vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* Shawn Spears & Mystery Partner vs. Best Friends

* The Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss

* Shida Hikaru vs. Mel