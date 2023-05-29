Mixed Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A mixed tag team match is official for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced at Double or Nothing that Chris Jericho and Saraya will face Adam Cole and Britt Baker on Wednesday’s show.

The challenge was laid out by Saraya and Jericho after Britt Baker got involved in Jericho and Cole’s Unsanctioned Match at the PPV. Saraya tried to get involved as well but was attacked by Baker. Cole picked up the win after Jericho was deemed unable to defend himself.

Dynamite airs Wednesday live on TBS.