Mixed Tag Team Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber

Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on two Judgement Day members at WWE Elimination Chamber later this month. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Edge and Phoenix challenged Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor to a match at the PPV, which Balor came out to accept on behalf of Ripley.

The Judgement Day then went to attack Phoenix, which led to the Street Profits coming out to make the save. Phoenix ended up hitting Dominik Mysterio with a Glam Slam.

Elimination Chamber takes place on February 18th in Montreal and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show.