wrestling / News
Mixed Tag Team Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber
February 6, 2023 | Posted by
Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on two Judgement Day members at WWE Elimination Chamber later this month. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Edge and Phoenix challenged Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor to a match at the PPV, which Balor came out to accept on behalf of Ripley.
The Judgement Day then went to attack Phoenix, which led to the Street Profits coming out to make the save. Phoenix ended up hitting Dominik Mysterio with a Glam Slam.
Elimination Chamber takes place on February 18th in Montreal and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show.
GLAM SLAM to @DomMysterio35!!!
Hey @RheaRipley_WWE, did ya see that one?! 😉#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aUuqH1WJUN
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Several AEW & ROH Wrestlers Pulled From Upcoming Independent Event
- Jeff Jarrett On Rejoining TNA In 2017, Dixie Carter’s TNA Involvement At The Time
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX
- Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week