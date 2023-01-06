Miyu Yamashita Benched After Concussion Diagnosis

Pro Wrestling EVE recently announced that Miyu Yamashita, the promotion’s current champion, is unable to travel to London for the company’s 100th show as she is currently suffering from a concussion. Their Twitter announcement did not provide any details regarding tomorrow’s card changes or Yamashita’s expected return, although it stated such information would be made available as soon as possible. Yamashita also posted on social media to make her apologies and express her intent to return swiftly, which you can see below. The full announcement from Pro Wrestling EVE reads as follows:

Announcement RE: #EVE100

We’re sorry to report that TJPW star and EVE Champion Miyu Yamashita has been diagnosed with a concussion by doctors and is therefore unable to fly and appear at #EVE100 this Saturday in London.

We sincerely apologize for this change to the card and are sure that fans around the world will join us in wishing a full recovery to Miyu Yamashita who’s health and full recovery remains priority.

An announcement concerning the change of card to EVE100 and the next appearance of the Pro Wrestling EVE Champion Miyu Yamashita in London, England will be made as soon as possible.

We thank fans for their understanding and continue to look forward to celebrating the milestone of 100 all women’s professional wrestling events from EVE live this Saturday at 229 The Venue in Central London and with our fans who will be joining us online at www.WatchEVEWrestling.com and www.YouTube.com/prowrestlingeve