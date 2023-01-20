wrestling / Live Coverage
Miyu Yamashita Hopes To Wrestle More In AEW & Tokyo Joshi Pro
January 19, 2023 | Posted by
Miyu Yamashita is facing Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship this weekend, and she says she’d like to wrestle more in AEW. Yamashita spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and through an interpreter, she talked about her goals going forward include competing in AEW and Tokyo Joshi Pro again.
“So this week actually, this weekend on the 21st she’s facing Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship,” the intepreter said. “You know, it’s a really big deal, it’s the main event of the show, I believe. And not just that, she hopes to wrestle more in AEW. She hope to wrestle more in Tokyo Joshi of course, and wrestle as many places as she can, globally and all around the world.”
