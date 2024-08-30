wrestling / News
Miyu Yamashita Announced For Maple Leaf Pro’s Forged in Excellence
August 30, 2024 | Posted by
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that TJPW’s Miyu Yamashita will appear at Forged in Excellence. It takes place on October 19-20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Yamashita’s opponent has not been named.
