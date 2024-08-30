Miyu Yamashita Announced For Maple Leaf Pro’s Forged in Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that TJPW’s Miyu Yamashita will appear at Forged in Excellence. It takes place on October 19-20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Yamashita’s opponent has not been named.

