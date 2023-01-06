Miyu Yamashita Out of Pro Wrestling EVE 100th Show Due To Concussion

Miyu Yamashita has been forced to pull out of Pro Wrestling EVE’s 100th show due to a concussion. The company announced on Thursday that Yamashita has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be unable to fly to London, where the event is scheduled to take place.

Pro Wrestling EVE’s statement noted that an announcement concerning card changes for EVE100, which takes place on Saturday, will be made ASAP. The full announcement reads:

Announcement RE: #EVE100

We’re sorry to report that TJPW star and EVE Champion Miyu Yamashita has been diagnosed with a concussion by doctors and is therefore unable to fly and appear at #EVE100 this Saturday in London. We sincerely apologize for this change to the card and are sure that fans around the world will join us in wishing a full recovery to Miyu Yamashita who’s health and full recovery remains priority. An announcement concerning the change of card to EVE100 and the next appearance of the Pro Wrestling EVE Champion Miyu Yamashita in London, England will be made as soon as possible. We thank fans for their understanding and continue to look forward to celebrating the milestone of 100 all women’s professional wrestling events from EVE live this Saturday at 229 The Venue in Central London and with our fans who will be joining us online at www.WatchEVEWrestling.com and www.YouTube.com/prowrestlingeve