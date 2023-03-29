Miyu Yamashita Says Her Match At Impact x NJPW Multiverse United Is ‘Very Special’

In an interview with Fightful, Miyu Yamashita spoke about her match at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United, which she said is ‘very special’ to her. She will face Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw and Masha Slamovich. The winner will be added to the Knockouts title match at Rebellion, which currently includes Jordynne Grace. Mickie James was part of the four way but was removed due to injury.

Yamashita said: “There have been many matches announced for my excursion, but the IMPACT match is very special because I have always wanted to wrestle in IMPACT. Having this happen so early in my excursion, it’s a special four way match. Gisele Shaw, who I’ve fought before, Mickie James, the current champion, and Deonna Purrazzo, a former champion. It’s a huge four-way and it could be dangerous. What to expect? Only one way to find out.”