wrestling / News

Miyu Yamashita Set To Debut For MLW

October 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miyu Yamashita MLW Image Credit: MLW

Miyu Yamashita is headed to MLW, as announced at last night’s Slaughterhouse PPV. As Fightful notes, it was announced in a vignette that the Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling star is coming to the promotion.

No word on when Yamashita will debut as of yet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miyu Yamashita, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading