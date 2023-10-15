wrestling / News
Miyu Yamashita Set To Debut For MLW
Miyu Yamashita is headed to MLW, as announced at last night’s Slaughterhouse PPV. As Fightful notes, it was announced in a vignette that the Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling star is coming to the promotion.
No word on when Yamashita will debut as of yet.
