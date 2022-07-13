Miyu Yamashita Thanks Thunder Rosa Following AEW Dark Match

Miyu Yamashita has a future AEW Women’s World Title shot after winning on AEW Dark, and the Tokyo Joshi Pro star took to Twitter to thank Thunder Rosa after the match. This week’s episode of Dark saw Yamashita beat Thunder Rosa in a match that aired at TJPW Summer Sun Pricess 22 to earn a future title shot against Rosa.

Yamashita posted to Twitter after the match, writing:

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity #AEW and Thunder Rosa. I am a lucky girl. And I seized a big opportunity. I’ll kick you on the head at any time”

Rosa also posted to comment on the match and Yamashita, praising the TJPW talent:

“The #Hype is real I am profoundly proud of this match vs @miyu_tjp, it has energized me even more. I want all new challenges and challengers. Anybody, Anyplace, Anytime. #AEWDark #FyterFest Week. Thank you @TonyKhan for making it happen. I’ll say it every time, I love @AEW”