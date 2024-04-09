Miyu Yamashita To Make Her TNA Return Next Week

Miyu Yamashita is set to make her return to TNA Wrestling next week. TNA Wrestling issued the following:

“See Miyu Yamashita Make Her TNA Return on April 21 in Las Vegas

Miyu Yamashita is set to make her long-awaited return to TNA Wrestling. A former champion and tournament winner in Tokyo Joshi Pro, Yamashita made her triumphant TNA debut last year with an impressive victory over Killer Kelly. Now it’s time for the rising star to compete in the iMPACT! Zone once again but who will her opponent be? Stay tuned for more.

After Rebellion, the battle rages on. On Sunday, April 21st, the action continues in Las Vegas as the television trucks of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into the Palms Casino Resort for a second night of can’t-miss action. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.”