Miyu Yamashita Says Her USA Tour Is “All About Opportunities”

Miyu Yamashita sat down recently with Fightful and discussed her United States tour and her hopes for what it might bring. The wrestler will be starting her visit in April and is expecting to remain through June. She has a number of fights already scheduled with names including Janai Kai, Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich, and Vert Vixen. You can find a highlight from Yamashita and watch the full interview below.

On her goals for her three months in the United States: “The decision to go on a long-term tour is something I’ve thought about for a long time. The timing is great at this time. For three months in America, I would like to face any and all wrestlers that would like to face me. I want to see how far I can bring my style that has been developed in Tokyo Joshi Pro and how far I can bring myself in America. We only have one life, you never know what will happen, I want to see what will happen in three months in America. Sometimes, it could be something that is a bit dangerous, but who knows. It’s all about opportunities and what to expect next.”