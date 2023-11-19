wrestling / News
Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo Set For To MLW One Shot
November 19, 2023 | Posted by
Miya Yamashita and Delmi Exo will do battle at MLW One Shot next month. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced on Saturday that Yamashita will defend the TJPW Princess Of Princess Championship against Exo at the show, which takes place on December 7th in New York City.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on PPV, is:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona
* TJPW Princess Of Princess Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo
Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor
12月7日 @MLW 遠征が決まっている山下実優ですが、対戦相手の“GOD QUEEN”デルミ・エクソ @DelmiExo がベルトを賭けるよう要求。
検討の結果、タイトルマッチが決定しました。
🔻プリンセス・オブ・プリンセス選手権
《王者》山下実優vsデルミ・エクソ《挑戦者》
※第13代王者の2度目の防衛戦#tjpw pic.twitter.com/jJpOLwSIZW
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) November 18, 2023