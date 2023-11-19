Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo Set For To MLW One Shot

Miya Yamashita and Delmi Exo will do battle at MLW One Shot next month. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced on Saturday that Yamashita will defend the TJPW Princess Of Princess Championship against Exo at the show, which takes place on December 7th in New York City.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on PPV, is:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona

* TJPW Princess Of Princess Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo

Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor