Miyu Yamashita vs. Gisele Shaw Set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged in Excellence

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged in Excellence Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that Gisele Shaw will face Miyu Yamashita for Forged in Excellence on Saturday, October 19. If Yamashita manages to win, she will be added to the Night 2 matchup between Gisele Shaw and Athena making it a Triple Threat bout. You can see the announcement below:

