– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that Gisele Shaw will face Miyu Yamashita for Forged in Excellence on Saturday, October 19. If Yamashita manages to win, she will be added to the Night 2 matchup between Gisele Shaw and Athena making it a Triple Threat bout. You can see the announcement below:

On Saturday, October 19, @GiseleShaw08 faces another tough competitor in Tokyo Joshi Pro star @miyu_tjp. It's a Night One match with huge consequences – if Miyu Yamashita wins, she will make the Night Two match between Gisele Shaw and ROH Women's World Champion Athena a three-way… pic.twitter.com/9ttwhfjUBy — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 12, 2024