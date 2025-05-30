wrestling / News
Miyuna Retires From Ring Due to Subdural Hematoma
Evolution Pro-Wrestling’s Miyuna has announced her retirement from the ring due to suffering a subdural hematoma. Evolution Pro released a statement from Miyuni on Thursday announcing that she was retiring from in-ring competition due to the injury, which was initially believed to be a concussion but has since been diagnosed as a right acute subdural hematoma.
Miyuna’s statement reads (translation per Google):
“Thank you so much for your constant warm support.
I have decided to retire from professional wrestling due to an injury.
Although my time in the ring was short, the presence of everyone who cheered for me has always been my strength.
I have been discharged from the hospital and am now focusing on recovery at home.
I truly wanted to meet you all in person as soon as possible to express my gratitude, but since that wasn’t possible, I sincerely apologize for sharing this news in this way.
While I can no longer stand in the ring, I will surely carry forward all the experiences I gained through professional wrestling into the rest of my life.
Though it was a short time, I am deeply grateful to everyone who shared Miyuna’s journey with me.
Thank you so much.
Professional Wrestling Evolution
Miyuna”
Miyuna retweeted the statement and added:
“We have caused everyone great concern up to now. We sincerely apologize for not being able to greet you directly.
Although it was a short time, being able to perform as a wrestler for Pro Wrestling Evolution and meeting all of you who supported me
are experiences I will never forget in my lifetime.
Thank you so much.”
これまで皆様には大変ご心配をおかけしました。
直接ご挨拶ができず、誠に申し訳ございません。
短い間でしたが、プロレスリングEvolutionの選手として活動できたこと、応援してくださった皆様と出会えたこと、
全て一生忘れない経験となりました。
本当にありがとうございました。 https://t.co/0BreLTr2Fe
— Miyuna🌺Evo女 (@Miyuna_evo) May 29, 2025
