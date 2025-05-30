Miyuna Retires From Ring Due to Subdural Hematoma

Evolution Pro-Wrestling’s Miyuna has announced her retirement from the ring due to suffering a subdural hematoma. Evolution Pro released a statement from Miyuni on Thursday announcing that she was retiring from in-ring competition due to the injury, which was initially believed to be a concussion but has since been diagnosed as a right acute subdural hematoma.

Miyuna’s statement reads (translation per Google):

“Thank you so much for your constant warm support.

I have decided to retire from professional wrestling due to an injury.

Although my time in the ring was short, the presence of everyone who cheered for me has always been my strength.

I have been discharged from the hospital and am now focusing on recovery at home.

I truly wanted to meet you all in person as soon as possible to express my gratitude, but since that wasn’t possible, I sincerely apologize for sharing this news in this way.

While I can no longer stand in the ring, I will surely carry forward all the experiences I gained through professional wrestling into the rest of my life.

Though it was a short time, I am deeply grateful to everyone who shared Miyuna’s journey with me.

Thank you so much.

Professional Wrestling Evolution

Miyuna”