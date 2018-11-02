wrestling / News
The Miz Advances To Finals Of WWE Crown Jewel World Cup (Pics, Video)
The Miz pinned Rey Mysterio to advance to the finals of the WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel. He got his knees up on a splash from Mysterio to score the victory. He will now face the winner of the match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.
