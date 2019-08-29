Miz and Maryse On Filming Miz & Mrs., Their Daughter Possibly Joining WWE One Day

– Miz and Maryse spoke with Parenting.com for a new interview discussing Miz & Mrs. plus more. Highlights are below:

On how they’d react of Monroe wanted to join WWE

Maryse: “She actually loves watching the show. When Smackdown or Raw is on, she goes crazy! She just sits there and watches it. She can do whatever she wants!”

The Miz: “She loves the colors and the lights, the music, she always dances to any music we put on.”

Maryse on their takeaways from filming Season 1 of Miz & Mrs.:“I love the show because I get to be with my family. Miz and Mrs. is fun because I get to be with my daughter and now I’m going to be with my other kid too and I get to do things with them, and I get to things with Mike and my mom! I would see my once a year and now I see her everyday. It just kind of brought the family together.”