WWE News: Miz and Asuka Promote Their Mixed Match Challenge Charity, Stars Play Nidhogg on UpUpDownDown

– WWE posted the last of the videos with their Mixed Match Challenge stars promoting the charities they’re competing for. You can see the video below, with Miz and Asuka promoting Rescue Dogs Rock. The charity seeks to save abused & at risk dogs from kill shelters by providing them with vetted homes. The Challenge premieres tonight on Facebook Watch:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown. The episode features Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander and Tyler Breeze continuing their play of Nidhogg: