Miz Says Bad Bunny Has His Respect After WrestleMania, Open to Another Match

The Miz was impressed by Bad Bunny’s work at WrestleMania and is open to trying to get his win back. Miz spoke with TMZ about his match alongside John Morrison against the rapper and Damian Priest at the PPV, saying that Bunny earned his respect in the match.

“Not only did he earn my respect, I think he earned the WWE Universe’s respect,” Miz said. “I think he earned backstage’s respect. I think he earned everybody’s respect in what some are calling ‘The Best Celebrity Match at WrestleMania in History!'”

He went on to say the door is open to a return, noting, “You never know when he’ll come back. I think he had a great experience, I think everyone had a great experience with him. This guy has hundred dates of music concerts that he has coming up. I imagine he wants some time off, too! But look … what he did out there at WrestleMania opens the door anytime he wants to come back at WWE. Maybe I’ll get a Round 2!”

Bad Bunny ended his WrestleMania experience by hopping on top of a truck and driving off into the sunset for his upcoming tour.