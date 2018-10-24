Backstory

You can thank my beautiful Twitter followers for this topic. Be sure to join in the discussion for future columns at my account (@JustinWatry) anytime. Let’s get to it…

Is The Miz The Best In The World?

In terms of full package. Reigns Braun Rollins Brock Miz — GavWav (@GavWav) October 17, 2018

It may seem ridiculous on the surface, but I mentioned the fact that The Miz had qualified for WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel and has a one in eight chance at being named the best in the world. Yes, the best in the world and Miz. When I sent out the tweet, I got a little bit of feedback and most of it was along the lines of “Well yeah, he is pretty close.” As seen above, a strong argument could be made. Thus, this column was born. Besides The Miz, there are only a few other options.

Daniel Bryan

Right off the top, many will say Daniel Bryan. In 2013 or 2014, it would hold water. Since his return, not so much. Make no mistake, he is still a main event level player and definitely has his eyes on the WWE Championship again. Best in the world though? Gonna need to see more from him full-time and at full speed to make that statement.

Braun Strowman

Eh. Not going to go there. Dude is on fire (face or heel doesn’t matter). I will say though. Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles had a great match last year. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns – ditto every time they lock up. Brock Lesnar in triple threats and fatal four ways has proven his worth. The one big disappointment he had had since returning to WWE in 2012 was a one on one bout versus Braun Strowman. That stung.

Seth Rollins

More along my speed. In early 2018, Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins caught fire and has burned down the place ever since. I don’t know what happened. Maybe it was the Jason Jordan stuff or the Dean Ambrose injury. Either way, fans took to him after the impressive RAW Gauntlet showing and have not looked back. His in ring ability is better than ever, and his main event Universal Title days are near. If there is any case to be best in the world right now, it is him.

John Cena/Rey Mysterio

Two guys in the World Cup but not full-time or wrestle often enough. I have John Cena on my Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, so it goes without saying he is an all-time great.

Brock Lesnar

Same as the last two stars. Not around enough to warrant much more than an honorable mention. I will say that every year he is in my Top 5 Wrestlers Of The Year. He is THAT good on a limited basis. Nobody brings his aura to the squared circle. Nobody.

Roman Reigns

Okay, okay. Put the pitchforks down. I am not going to spend ten paragraphs writing about how he is the man and all this jazz. You already know that. He is 100% THE GUY in the company and rightfully so. On top as the Raw champ and leading this generation. There is a reason why every current and past wrestler speaks so highly of him…and no, it isn’t because they are being told to say that by upper management. That is so beyond silly and “smark talk” you only see from the supposed smart fans. Reigns is absolutely in the discussion for best of the best in 2018.

Randy Orton

Another World Cup competitor. I don’t think Orton would say he is the best in the world, nor does he need to. He provides the perfect veteran presence on the blue brand and is back in his psycho heel mode we all love. First ballot WWE Hall of Famer and worthy of all his accolades. Not the best in the world now or ever.

Dolph Ziggler

I am only including him because he is in the Crown Jewel tournament. Also, I needed an excuse to pump up Drew McIntyre some more. I tell my girlfriend every time he walks to the ring that he is a stud. Vince McMahon was right a decade ago – he is a future World Champion. Has it all. Only a matter of time before he breaks out.

Kurt Angle

Years ago, yes. Now? No. If there is a story to be told with him coming back for ‘one last run’ to WrestleMania 35 and a title showdown against AJ Styles or whoever, he is the pick to win on November 2nd at Crown Jewel.

Charlotte/Becky Lynch

In my original tweets last week, I included these two. It is only fitting I name them here. As much praise as Becky Lynch has been getting as of late (and it is deserved), you have to remember a wrestler is only as good as their counter part. Becky is making Charlotte right now and vice versa. No different than Braun Strowman getting all the praise last year in his feud with Roman Reigns, yet it was actually Roman Reigns who was making Braun Strowman into a star all along. Takes two to tango.

Ronda Rousey

Same thing for Ronda Rousey and the entire women’s division. She is doing for them, as they are doing for her. I have long said a women’s match will headline a WrestleMania. Heck, I argued it should have in New Orleans this past April with Rousey debuting. It is my match of the year for crying out loud! Still, Rousey is the RAW Womens Champ and far exceeded anybody’s expectations. Best in the world? A stretch but not by much.

Am I leaving anybody out?

Oh yeah…

AJ Styles

It has to be AJ Styles right now? Has to be. Remember the debate is best in the world NOW. Not five years ago or all-time. As we sit here in October 2018, who is firing on all cylinders? My money says AJ Styles. His feuds with Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura were a little lackluster, but everything surrounding the crummy story telling was on point. Current WWE Champion and not likely to lose the title for a long time. Fans love him, officials love him, and his peers love him. Nothing wrong with that.

The Miz

That’d be a great storyline they could draw out for years. He could even make the ring announcer always announce him as “the best in the world” The Miz! — Catfan! Na na na na na na na na…Catfan! (@AndySullivan12) October 17, 2018

Bingo! Chris Jericho bragged about beating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night for years. Triple H bragged about retiring Mick Foley for years (or weeks, whatever). Same story. Awesome heel stuff there and would be a cool thing to drag into The Road To WrestleMania if WWE wanted to capitalize on The Miz come the grant stage in April. Continually saying he is the best in the world over and over and over and over until somebody’s music interrupts and BOOM! Instant feud. It all begins November 2nd…

SUMMARY: I’m not saying The Miz is the best in the world right now, but I’m also not going to argue against him or anybody else who wants to make that argument.

Cheap Plugs

Nodq.com

[email protected]

@JustinWatry

Thanks.