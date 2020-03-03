First Look At The Miz’s New USA Network Show, Cannonball

USA Network has posted its first look at their new Cannonball series which will feature The Miz as the host. The show will be a water-based competition show. Rosci Diaz will be Miz’s co-host.

USA Network tweeted: “Are you ready for the biggest, wettest, and wildest water competition ever?! Join @mikethemiz, @rocsidiaz, and @simeygibson as they host #Cannonball this summer on USA Network.”

The Miz tweeted: “I’m hosting the biggest water sports competition ever created. Between watching competitors performing extreme obstacles or laughing at the uncanny chemistry from @rocsidiaz @simeygibson & myself. The fun never stops #Cannonball premieres on @usa_network Summer 2020.”

The series will premiere this summer.

