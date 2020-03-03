wrestling / News
First Look At The Miz’s New USA Network Show, Cannonball
USA Network has posted its first look at their new Cannonball series which will feature The Miz as the host. The show will be a water-based competition show. Rosci Diaz will be Miz’s co-host.
USA Network tweeted: “Are you ready for the biggest, wettest, and wildest water competition ever?! Join @mikethemiz, @rocsidiaz, and @simeygibson as they host #Cannonball this summer on USA Network.”
The Miz tweeted: “I’m hosting the biggest water sports competition ever created. Between watching competitors performing extreme obstacles or laughing at the uncanny chemistry from @rocsidiaz @simeygibson & myself. The fun never stops #Cannonball premieres on @usa_network Summer 2020.”
The series will premiere this summer.
Are you ready for the biggest, wettest, and wildest water competition ever?! Join @mikethemiz, @rocsidiaz, and @simeygibson as they host #Cannonball this summer on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/3KgaKXKf0e
— USA Network (@USA_Network) March 3, 2020
I’m hosting the biggest water sports competition ever created. Between watching competitors performing extreme obstacles or laughing at the uncanny chemistry from @rocsidiaz @simeygibson & myself. The fun never stops #Cannonball premieres on @usa_network Summer 2020. pic.twitter.com/49omlqRdfS
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On WWE Possibly Moving PPVs to ESPN+, Says Fans Will Complain But Buy Them
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him