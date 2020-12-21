wrestling / News
Miz Cashes In Money in the Bank During WWE Championship Match at TLC, Fails to Win (Pics, Video)
The Miz tried to take advantage of the chaos of TLC to cash in Money in the Bank on AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre, but it backfired. Miz came out late in the TLC match between Styles and McIntyre and cashed in to try and get an easy victory, but Styles’ bodyguard Omos stopped him and threw him through a table, and then chased John Morrison off. While Miz would get back into the match, McIntyre survived the bout with his title reign intact.
You can see pics and video from the match below. McIntyre has been WWE Champion now for 34 days in his current reign, having beat Randy Orton on the November 16th Raw to recapture the title that he lost to Orton. McIntyre has a total of 236 recognized days between his two title reigns of 2020. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.
