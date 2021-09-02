WWE News: The Miz Celebrates 15 Years in WWE, Sami Zayn On His Past Year

– The Miz is celebrating his 15th anniversary of becoming a WWE star, commemorating the moment on social media. The Raw star posted to his Instagram, writing:

“On this day, 15 years ago, I made my in ring debut on @wwe #Smackdown. Much love to the Mizfits that have shown support from the beginning. Much love to the haters as well.”

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to note that he made his return to WWE TV a year ago and believes he’s done his best work since: