WWE News: The Miz Celebrates 15 Years in WWE, Sami Zayn On His Past Year
– The Miz is celebrating his 15th anniversary of becoming a WWE star, commemorating the moment on social media. The Raw star posted to his Instagram, writing:
“On this day, 15 years ago, I made my in ring debut on @wwe #Smackdown. Much love to the Mizfits that have shown support from the beginning. Much love to the haters as well.”
– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to note that he made his return to WWE TV a year ago and believes he’s done his best work since:
“I came back to WWE a year ago after being stripped of my Intercontinental Championship and since then, have done perhaps the best work of my career.”
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 1, 2021
