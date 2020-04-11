Miz to Defend Smackdown Tag Titles In Singles Triple Threat Match Next Week

The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be defended in a triple threat singles match again on next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that The Miz will defend the titles against Big E and Jey Uso.

This puts the other half of the three teams in the ring after John Morrison retained the titles against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat ladder match at WrestleMania 36. Miz missed the show due to being ill, which was explained as having an injury. Miz said he still wasn’t cleared yet on tonight’s episode, so the match was instead made for next week.

WWE also announced that Tamina will face Sasha Banks next week, and that if Tamina wins then she will get a title shot against Bayley at a later date.