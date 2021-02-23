Miz Says He Doesn’t Plan on Being a Transitional Champion

The Miz is the WWE Champion with WrestleMania on the horizon, and he doesn’t plan on his reign being a short-term one. Miz spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview following his win at Elimination Chamber, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his title win: “This opportunity doesn’t always present itself, but this is my chance. It’s been 10 years since I held this title, and I am ready for a run with the WWE championship.”

On wanting his reign to last: “I do not plan on being a transitional champion. That idea only fuels my fire, and hearing it is nothing new. It makes me think back to when I cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the belt in 2010. People thought I would lose, but I didn’t. Instead, I won the WWE championship. When I won, I heard I was only going to be a transitional champion, but I went on to main-event WrestleMania and I won, as a bad guy, in the main event, which never happens. Ten years later, I heard the same thing: I’d never win the title. So this is another opportunity for me to prove people wrong, which is what I plan on doing.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “Vince trusted me when no one else did. He trusted me to go up against John Cena at WrestleMania 27 and to be in that story with the Rock, who had just come back to WWE. I got lost in that story. They were made men by then, and I still needed to make myself. Working live shows with Cena and Randy Orton, that taught me what it takes to be a main-eventer. And I’ve never stopped listening or learning.

“Over the last five years, I’ve found a new gear. I remember facing AJ Styles when he came to WWE, and his style was so different than anything I was used to. That’s when I knew I needed to elevate my work. And my wife deserves a lot of credit, too. Working with her, she gave me confidence that brought me to a new level.”

On his successful MITB cash-in: “Let’s be honest, people thought I would cash in and lose. So to finally win back this title, and to do it against Drew McIntyre, who has been incredible as champion, it’s awesome. I loved seeing the reaction on Twitter. I saw some positive response, and mostly negative comments—people did not want me to win the WWE championship. That fuels me. And if people are talking, then they’ll be watching.”