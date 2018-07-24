Miz Doesn’t Think of Miz & Mrs. Like a Reality Show

– The Miz spoke with The Wrap to promote his new series Miz & Mrs. ahead of its premiere on USA Network tonight. Highlights are below:

On how he views the show: “I don’t look at this as a reality show. I don’t look at it as an unscripted show. I look at it more as a docuseries, documenting first time parents in the entertainment industry. I also look at it as a Curb Your Enthusiasm, an Office, a Modern Family. Don’t watch this show and think about, like, ‘Is that real? Is that fake? Is that real? Is that fake?’”

On the comedic aspects of the show:“It’s really a comedy. That’s what we set out to do — to make people laugh. Turn off your brain and just relax and laugh.”

On being creatively involved in the direction of the show: “Since we are executive producers, we have a say in everything.”