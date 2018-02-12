wrestling / News
The Miz To Enter Elimination Chamber First After Raw Loss – Miz Reacts (Pics, Video)
– The Miz will be the first entrant inside the Elimination Chamber after losing to John Cena on tonight’s episode of Raw. Per the stipulation of the non-title match, the loser would have been the first entrant in the PPV match, which will determine the challenger to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at WrestleMania.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Miz reacted to the loss, posting:
1st one in the #WWEChamber and the only one that matters. I'm the star wherever I go, and I'm bringing the #ICTitle to the main event of #WrestleMania and leaving as the Undisputed Universal Intercontinental Champ.
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 13, 2018
Oh, that's right. He's pointing.
It's ALL about headlining @WrestleMania for @JohnCena! #RAW pic.twitter.com/cEX9hqBUR5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2018
"You're going to go on to main event @WrestleMania?! @JohnCena, this isn't 2013! This is 2018, the YEAR of THE MIZ!" – #ICChampion @mikethemiz #RAW pic.twitter.com/2XxxYS1rAb
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
#RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle makes it OFFICIAL…
Starting RIGHT NOW, @JohnCena will go one-on-one with @mikethemiz, and the loser will enter the Elimination Chamber FIRST! #WWEChamber #RAW pic.twitter.com/9ORjkC3Tl4
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
THAT'S RIGHT, @JohnCena! #ICChampion @mikethemiz isn't afraid to cross the line OR go one-on-one with #TheBeast @BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/LFQT7v200l
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
Are things going @mikethemiz's way? We'll let you decide…#RAW #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/lmRKi0rTMV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2018
Bustin' out the tricks is @JohnCena on the road to #WWEChamber! #RAW pic.twitter.com/xJHgeQknqe
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
Say it with us…
WOOOOOOOOOOO!!!#RAW #WWEChamber @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/ZyB6npM9CE
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
Just when you think you have @JohnCena right where you want him…
AA!#RAW #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/BWJN313Cd4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2018
The stakes are high as @JohnCena and @mikethemiz battle to force the other to be first to enter the #EliminationChamber Match! #WWEChamber #RAW pic.twitter.com/NHrIcXGYxR
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018
1️⃣-2️⃣-3️⃣!!!@JohnCena ensures that @mikethemiz will enter the #WWEChamber FIRST as he defeats the #ICChampion with a SUPER AA! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZXZ1sYqGIY
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018