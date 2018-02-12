The Miz To Enter Elimination Chamber First After Raw Loss – Miz Reacts (Pics, Video)

– The Miz will be the first entrant inside the Elimination Chamber after losing to John Cena on tonight’s episode of Raw. Per the stipulation of the non-title match, the loser would have been the first entrant in the PPV match, which will determine the challenger to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Miz reacted to the loss, posting: