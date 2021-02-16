wrestling / News
Miz Exits Elimination Chamber Match Following Altercation With Drew McIntyre on Raw
The Miz is no longer part of the Elimination Chamber match, removing himself during tonight’s episode of Raw. On the opening of tonight’s show, Miz hosted Drew McIntyre on MizTV and kept cutting McIntyre off. When he did it once more after McIntyre warned him not to, the WWE Champion headbutted Miz and walked off.
Miz then told any and all WWE stars, whether they’re gunning for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship, that he’ll be the new champion whenever he decides to cash in Money in the Bank. He announced that he was removing himself from the Chamber match as he already has his guaranteed title shot.
There’s no word yet on who will replace Miz in the match. McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles are all set for the bout, with a gauntlet match set for tonight to determine who enters it last.
