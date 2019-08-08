The Miz Explains Why He Gave Goldberg His Slot at Summerslam, Still Plans to Make an Impact on Sunday, on Being a Good Guy Now

– WWE Superstar The Miz appeared on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. The Miz discussed Summerslam this weekend and switching things around on Dolph Ziggler to put him in a surprise matchup against Goldberg. Below are some highlights and a video of his appearance on the show.

The Miz on how he’s mainly played the villain and becoming a good guy: “For the past 13 years, I have been a villain. I’ve been egotistical, arrogant, cocky, evil if you will. But now, with Miz and Mrs. coming along, I’ve turned into a good guy. People know Mike Mizanin now on my show and they look at me and they go, ‘Oh, we like him.'”

The Miz on how he was used to people telling him he’s terrible: “I’m used to people telling me I suck and that I’m a terrible human being. That they don’t know who I am. Like, I’m used to that. I love it on Twitter reading that stuff. I would rather them come at me on Twitter than some kid in high school that doesn’t have the confidence that I have. Like now, they just cheer me and love me and applaud me because of my show Miz and Mrs. It’s my daughter. It’s my one-and-a-half year old. She’s to die for, she’s adorable and then that makes me adorable.”

The Miz on tricking Ziggler to face Goldberg at Summerslam: “I was supposed to be in a match with Dolph Ziggler. And then, we switched it up on Monday Night Raw. Now — there was a contract signing and I kind of tricked Dolph Ziggler. Does anyone know who Goldberg is? [Audience responds] Living legend. In 1999, 2000, 2001, no one was bigger in wrestling. So, we kind of switched it on Dolph. He’s been talking a lot of smack to Goldberg, and so I thought I’d give the kid a chance. And I figured I’ll have so many opportunities at SummerSlam and Goldberg, this might be his last.”

The Miz on how he will still be at Summerslam: “I will be at SummerSlam, and I will make an impact. Anything I do, it doesn’t matter if it’s a match, a promo, if it’s just a little small thing, I guarantee I will be the talk of SummerSlam.”

