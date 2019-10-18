The Miz on How Fatherhood Has Changed Him, Says Being a Dad Isn’t Making Him Rethink His Career

– Metro recently interviewed WWE Superstar and former world champion The Miz, who discussed fatherhood and more. Below are some highlights.

The Miz on how he’s changed as a father: “Being a father has changed everything because I miss my daughters all the time, non-stop. Whenever I’m not with them, I’m thinking of them. Honestly, I’m one of those dads that loves holding my daughters. I love rocking both of them – even though Monroe’s getting heavy, it kinda helps me with working out! When I feel tired and I’m like, ‘Man I didn’t work out today – wait a second, I must have picked up Monroe at least 50 times.’ So, that’s my work out now!”

The Miz on how his daughter Monroe likes the colors of WWE: “Right now, they’re really young. Whenever Monroe sees WWE on, she always likes to sit down and watch because she loves the color. There’s so much going on for her eyes to see, she actually likes it! She likes that and nursery rhymes because literally I watch Dave and Ava on YouTube probably every day, I know every song, every nursery rhyme I could sing to you.”

The Miz on not having plans of slowing down his career: “No. I’m working as hard as I possibly can to make sure my two daughters – as well as my wife and myself – get to lead the life that we love to lead. And I love working, I really do. It makes me happy, it makes my wife happy, and as long as my family’s happy, that’s all that matters.”