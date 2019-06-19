WWE News: Miz Films Carpool Karaoke After Smackdown, Stat on Kofi Kingston’s TV Wins This Week

– The Miz and Maryse filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke last night after Smackdown in the Ontario, California arena. You can see video below of Miz performing Twisted Sister’s hard rock classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It”:

– The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Kofi Kingston’s wins on Raw and Smackdown this week make him the first WWE star since Tony Garea in 1981 to get two straight shut out wins in Two out of Three Falls Matches on WWE TV: