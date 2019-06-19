wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Films Carpool Karaoke After Smackdown, Stat on Kofi Kingston’s TV Wins This Week
– The Miz and Maryse filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke last night after Smackdown in the Ontario, California arena. You can see video below of Miz performing Twisted Sister’s hard rock classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It”:
– The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Kofi Kingston’s wins on Raw and Smackdown this week make him the first WWE star since Tony Garea in 1981 to get two straight shut out wins in Two out of Three Falls Matches on WWE TV:
With @TrueKofi's wins this week on #RAW & #SDLive, the reigning @WWE Champion has become the 1st Superstar since Tony Garea (in '81) to earn TWO shut-out victories in Two out of Three Falls Matches on WWE TV.
Garea's came about 3 years apart. Kingston's occurred 2 days in a row.
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) June 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle