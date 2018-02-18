wrestling / News
The Miz Makes Fun of Finn Balor’s Lack of Success on Raw, Finn Balor Responds on Twitter
– The Miz made fun of Finn Balor on Twitter for his lack of success on the main roster in WWE. Balor responded to Miz’s tweets as well, and you can check out the exchanges below.
Hey @FinnBalor ….more like #GuantletMatch pic.twitter.com/FiuHjezuGR
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 17, 2018
See you Monday 😘😘😘
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) February 17, 2018
What's the word for when you've done nothing for nearly two years so you keep reminding people you did something good once? Oh yeah, Finn Balor. #AlwaysInTheBackground pic.twitter.com/8xoag8frHM
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 18, 2018
Hey babe, what’s the word for when you feel sorry for someone and try help them out…? Oh yeah, ‘sympathy vote’. See you Monday 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/NJ06tQH1CY
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) February 18, 2018