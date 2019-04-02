wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Wins Handicap Match Against SAniTy, Highlights of AJ Styles/Randy Orton Segment
– The Miz was the winner of a three-on-one Falls Count Anywhere handicap match on Smackdown against SAniTy. You can see highlights of the match below, which was booked by Shane McMahon in order to soften Miz up before their match at WrestleMania:
– The company also released video from the Kevin Owens Show segment featuring AJ Styles and Randy Orton. The segment kicked off Smackdown and saw Owens bail, leaving Styles and Orton to brawl until Orton hit the RKO:
