Miz Has Confidence He Lacked During His Last WWE Title Run, Talks Working WIth John Morrison

It’s been a long road to The Miz’s second WWE Championship reign, and the Raw star discussed his growth since then and more in a new interview. Miz spoke with CBS Sports and discussed how he’s changed since he first won the title in 2010 plus his partnership with John Morrison. You can see the highlights below:

On his journey toward his new WWE Championship reign: “It feels like a perfect storm that ended up with me with the WWE championship. Any time that you can be the guy that is trusted to hold the most coveted title in WWE and be the face of the company, that just means the world to us. That’s what we fight for. That’s why we are here each and every week. Granted, we’re here to entertain our audience, but we have goals. My goal was always to get the WWE championship back. I didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder. I wanted the title again, and I wanted to showcase what I can do as a WWE champion. Now, here I sit before you as that person.

“Now, I have the confidence. I had confidence 10 years ago, but the knowledge I’ve learned through my failures — I always say my failures taught me more than all of my successes. Through all my failures and successes, I’ve been able to learn and absorb what I needed to get back to where I am today. Now, I am happy, confident, ready and well-prepared. I just want to make sure that everybody knows that every time Raw comes on the air, it is the most must-see show and that things are happening and there are times you won’t know what is happening, but you want to see what happens next. That’s what makes a great show awesome.”

On his partnership with John Morrison: “John brings out the best in me. He motivates me and makes me think outside the box. His brain works differently than anybody I’ve ever met. He is just an incredible friend. He’s the brother I never had. I love being next to him in the ring and being able to share this with him.”